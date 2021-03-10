Menu
Sometime in the not too distant future, this green man will be helping people across Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.
News

New traffic lights coming to a road near you

TIM JARRETT
10th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Harbour Drive is in line to get a brand new set of traffic lights, signalling the end of a crossing some considered to be a little hairy.

The new signalised pedestrian crossing will be installed in between Salamander and Glenreagh streets, replacing the existing one which is situated just past the Hogbin Drive roundabout.

While the exact location is yet to be determined, the removal of the Glenreagh St crossing will no doubt come as a relief to some, given the number of people who drive through seemingly oblivious to its existence.

It will also provide a safer environment for the kids from nearby Coffs Harbour Public School.

The total cost of the project is $402,481 with the Federal Government contributing $321,985 and the State Government $80,496.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in the 2021/22 financial year.

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan said road safety projects were being rolled out across NSW in a $408 million blitz designed to reduce road trauma and safe lives.

“This investment won’t just save lives, it will also provide a shot in the arm to local economies as we come back from the COVID-19 recession, with these projects expected to support more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs,” he said.

“Boosting local infrastructure also means boosting jobs and here in Cowper that ensures our local economy can continue to recover from COVID-19.”

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said both Governments were doing everything possible to get local residents home sooner and safer.

“We know how important these upgrades will be to our local community and that’s why we are funding them,” Mr Singh said.

“We want to keep improving our roads to drive that road toll down.”

