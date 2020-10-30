Menu
The Golden Dog is a must see on the Orara Valley Tourist Trail. Photo: Tim Jarrett
New tourist trail to revitalise bushfire-hit villages

TIM JARRETT
30th Oct 2020 4:04 PM
A NEW campaign highlighting the magic of the Orara Valley has been launched as part efforts to help the region bounce back after bushfires.

The Orara Valley Tourist Trail showcases the many delights of the region including Bindarri National Park, the iconic Golden Dog and the famous swimming holes of the Orara River.

Key feature of the campaign is an interactive map which will feature in print and online and a ‘Shop the Orara Valley’ weekend on November 7.

“Encouraging tourists – and locals from the wider region – to explore the wonderful Orara Valley is a great way of supporting and helping the community recover from the bushfires,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

Foggy winter morning in the Orara Valley. Photo: Tash Kirkham
“Visitors will bring a positive economic boost and vibe that is so vital for the area.”

The communities of Nana Glen and Glenreagh were severely impacted by the summer bushfires of 2019/20 and have been the focus of efforts to get people along the Orara way and into the hinterland.

‘Shop the Orara Valley’, a campaign highlighting the food, produce and retail delights of the area – kicks off next weekend with a push to encourage Coffs Coast residents to visit the Valley.

“We’re excited to be joining with local businesses to promote ‘Shop the Orara Valley’, which was made possible through NSW Government Resilience and Recovery Funding,” said Fiona Barden, Council’s section leader for Industry and Destination Development.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Coffs community to explore this gorgeous area and support the community, and maybe take home a treasure or two.”

To get involved in the campaign and register for a ‘Shop the Orara Valley’ pack which includes shopping vouchers worth $50, visit www.oraravalleytouristtrail.com.au.

Members of Glenreagh Mountain Railway are hacking through jungle in the Orara Valley in the efforts to get a rail trail off the ground.
Three local businesses, All About Me BnB, Idle In Cafe and the Golden Dog, also came together to produce a TV commercial celebrating everything the Valley has to offer as a first step of the tourist trail development.

The campaign comes as another Orara Valley institution, the Glenreagh Mountain Railway, revealed its plans to create an epic walking and cycling route along the old rail line from Glenreagh to Ulong.

The team have already been talking with key stakeholders and clearing some of the rail line in an effort to get the idea off the ground.

