Menu
Login
Coffs United and Boambee will meet at McLean Street tonight in a third round FFA Cup clash.
Coffs United and Boambee will meet at McLean Street tonight in a third round FFA Cup clash. Brad Greenshields

Buy Now
Soccer

New times found for FFA Cup enounters

Brad Greenshields
by
29th Mar 2018 9:00 AM

THE washed out third round FFA Cup matches have been rescheduled.

The four North Coast Football clubs still involved in the nationwide knockout competition wanted to have the matches played before the Men's Premier League season starts on April 7 and negotiations between the clubs to achieve that aim have been successful.

Coffs United will be hosting Boambee at McLean St tonight with the replay of last year's Premier league grand final kicking off at 7pm.

Urunga and the Coffs Coast Tigers will also be playing a night match but it will be played after the Easter break on Tuesday.

That match will be played at Urunga's Morgo Street ground with a 7pm kickoff.

See Saturday's Coffs Coast Advocate for a copy of the 2018 Men's Premier League fixture.

boambee bombers coffs coast tigers coffs united lions ffa cup north coast football soccer urunga raiders
Coffs Coast Advocate
Close call: Man pulled from rip at Arrawarra Beach

Close call: Man pulled from rip at Arrawarra Beach

News A MAN has had a close call after he was saved from a rip and pulled to shore by emergency services this afternoon.

Local pride in massive stadium project

Local pride in massive stadium project

News Local companies to do bulk of work on stadium upgrade.

Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Hwy

Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Hwy

News Motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time.

Another section of the Pacific Hwy opens

Another section of the Pacific Hwy opens

News The last 5km of dual carriageway between Port and Kempsey now open.

Local Partners