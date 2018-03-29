New times found for FFA Cup enounters

Coffs United and Boambee will meet at McLean Street tonight in a third round FFA Cup clash.

THE washed out third round FFA Cup matches have been rescheduled.

The four North Coast Football clubs still involved in the nationwide knockout competition wanted to have the matches played before the Men's Premier League season starts on April 7 and negotiations between the clubs to achieve that aim have been successful.

Coffs United will be hosting Boambee at McLean St tonight with the replay of last year's Premier league grand final kicking off at 7pm.

Urunga and the Coffs Coast Tigers will also be playing a night match but it will be played after the Easter break on Tuesday.

That match will be played at Urunga's Morgo Street ground with a 7pm kickoff.

