New tiers to add to stadium's appeal

DRAWCARD: The upgrade of the C.ex Coffs Stadium will see Coffs Harbour's ground capacity increase helping to attract more major sporting events.

I HOPE you heard the fantastic news this week that our funding bid of to upgrade the C.ex Coffs International Stadium was successful.

The Stadium already enjoys a reputation as one of the best regional venues in the country.

Of the $30million that sport brings to our region each year, around $19million can be directly attributed to events at the Stadium and the recent addition of broadcast quality lighting has seen the Stadium attract even more major events - such as our first A-League/W-League double-header live broadcast.

But the grandstand and other facilities are now in need of a major upgrade, which is why we applied to the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) of $6.5m towards the cost of a proposed $13.4m facelift that includes a massive increase in seating and technology improvements for spectators, upgraded accessibility, amenities, catering outlets, parking and better pedestrian integration.

An artist's impression of the upgrade to the south-east corner of C.ex Coffs Stadium. Daniel Heather

A project of this scale would not be possible without the support of the Coffs Harbour business community and sporting bodies. In particular, the C.ex Group, the Stadium's naming sponsor, the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce, Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW and AFL ACT/ NSW for their partnership, support and investment in the Coffs Harbour region.

What a great result for the city and region.

Fundraising phenomenon

I had the honour last week of meeting fund-raiser extraordinaire Andrew Biszczak and his family when they stopped in Coffs Harbour.

Andrew is currently running 3,000 kilometres from Adelaide to Brisbane in the hope of raising a million dollars for research into Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Children and young adults with this devastating genetic skin disease are often called 'Butterfly Children' because their skin is as delicate as butterfly wings and the slightest touch leaves them with blisters and wounds that, over time, cause major damage to their bodies. Sadly most sufferers die very young.

In the hope of helping find a cure, Andrew and his family have made an unbelievable sacrifice. They have sold their house, he gave up his job and together they are making this journey to raise money for EB research.

To follow Andrew's journey, you can go to www.themilliondollarrun.com.au

Young Artistic Talent

A big well done to the 12 students - mainly from Jetty High - whose designs have been chosen to feature in the new Jetty4Shores Project upgrades currently under construction. Fantastic work and it was a pleasure to meet you all.