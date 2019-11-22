New tidal pool officially opened

The new Urunga Lido has been officially opened.

THE eagerly awaited $535,000 revitalisation of the Urunga Lido has been officially unveiled just in time for summer.

The tidal pool was first constructed in 1981 by the Morgo Street Reserve Trust, however the entire structure was removed in 1999 because of damage from storms.

Since then, the site has silted up with sand.

Following heavy campaigning from the Urunga Tidal Pool Action Group, Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey announced in April last year that more than half a million in funding from the State Government would be put towards upgrading the site.

“I have advocated for the restoration of the Lido on behalf of the community and I am happy to be announcing its completion,” Ms Pavey said.

“The whole community has been united in their desire to see a Lido reinstalled and I am proud to see families now being able to enjoy this amazing area even more.”

As part of the upgrade, the site was dredged and a 40-metre long jetty boardwalk with a viewing platform was installed allowing access directly from the grassed area to a newly-constructed beach retaining wall.

Also installed was an attached floating pontoon with stainless steel ladder access, and a separate floating pontoon 25m from the boardwalk.

There are also two new beach access ramps.

Reflections Holiday Park CEO Steve Edmonds said he was pleased to see the facility already being enjoyed by locals and visitors.

“We know that the entire Urunga community has been passionate about a new Lido since it was removed decades ago, and our successful application for grant funding from the NSW Government combined with Bellingen Shire Council’s contribution has allowed this to happen.”