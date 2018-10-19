New tenant announced for old fishing club site

A new tenant has today been announced for the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site.

A LICENCE agreement has been reached between Council and Regional Ethical Development Community (RED Community) for them to formally take over the foreshores building and site formerly occupied by Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club for up to three years.

RED Community is the not-for-profit arm of Regional Ethical Development Australia Pty Ltd (REDA) and has been established to undertake social and environmental projects that complement or form part of the parent group's commercial developments.

RED Community plans to use the building facility for office space, functions and events while the REDA group builds its own premises to house the expanding company.

During the licence, the function space and the new executive boardroom at the foreshores site will be available for private hire.

The company will engage a caterer to be available for events.

Under the agreement, the Coffs Harbour Game Fishing Club would still have access to the fish-cleaning facilities at the site and Pacifica Outriggers will continue to use the ground-floor storage space.

The future strategic direction of the broader foreshores precinct is currently being explored by a NSW Government-led group, which has brought together a range of government agencies with an interest in the Jetty Foreshores location.

This group is taking a 'whole of Government' approach to the future strategic direction of the Coffs Harbour foreshores - a strong indicator that the precinct is a high priority location for the State Government.

It is expected that an Expression of Interest (EOI) for a long-term lease for the site will form part of the future competitive tender process required by the NSW Government once the future strategic direction of the foreshores is finalised.