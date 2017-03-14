New tech for women's health on Coffs Coast

MAMMOGRAPHIC imaging playing a vital role in women's health has been improved through the introduction of new technology at Coffs Harbour's Beachside Radiology.

The new Planmed Clarity mammography system is designed to provide excellent image quality, a low effective patient dose and make breast exams as easy and encouraging as possible to the patient.

This equipment was awarded a prestigious Red Dot design award (2016) for its eye-catching and functional design, which also enhances ergonomics.

Its rounded edges and materials are designed to be comfortable against the patient's skin and include a contoured chin guard so the patient can rest their face gently out of the way during the examination.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser welcomed the addition of this equipment to Coffs Harbour.

"It is wonderful to have yet another addition to women's health care in the Coffs Harbour electorate with this new medical equipment," Mr Fraser said.

A mammogram can sometimes be an uncomfortable examination and any technology that is designed to make the patient as comfortable as possible is seen as a real plus.

The advanced mammography unit also utilises a patented MaxView breast positioning system to enable optimal breast tissue visibility in all routine mammography views.

"With this advanced mammography system, one of the first in Australia, now being located in Coffs Harbour, we hope the easier access will encourage even more local women to participate in screenings," CEO, Jane Corcoran said.

Patients can also be imaged in their wheelchair so there is no need to move the patient on a different chair for the examination.