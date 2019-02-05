New tafe and industrial estate for the Coffs Coast

The Nambucca Valley would benefit from a new TAFE campus and a new industrial and commercial estate under a NSW Coalition government.

THE Coffs Coast will benefit from major job creation and training opportunities following funding announcements for a new commercial and industrial precinct in Valla and a new Tafe campus in Nambucca Heads.

The new business estate in Valla has been given the go-ahead through a $5 million grant from the NSW Government's Growing Local Economies Fund and will deliver up to 1,250 jobs.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, John Barilaro MP, and Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey MP, said eight hectares of land will be developed initially, creating serviced industrial lots north of the Pacific Highway's Nambucca Heads interchange.

"Being situated between Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour, midway between Sydney and Brisbane, and adjacent to the newly upgraded Pacific Highway, this precinct will give businesses ready access to transport and markets," Mrs Pavey said.

"The funding will enable important preparation work for the site, including earthworks, roadworks, storm water drainage, electrical and communications, allowing businesses to easily relocate and create jobs quickly - as many as 125 jobs to start with.

"There is already high demand for industrial land to support growth in the region with strong interest from local operations, and this work will also unlock stage one of the anticipated Valla Urban Growth Area development."

Mr Barilaro congratulated the Nambucca Shire Council, which is co-funding the development, which is earmarked for completion in 2020.

The Oxley electorate has also today benefitted from a major TAFE campus funding announcement for Nambucca Heads.

Minister responsible for TAFE NSW Adam Marshall, and Mrs Pavey this morning announced the Nationals in Government would construct a new TAFE campus in Nambucca Heads, which has never had a TAFE presence before.

"Today's announcement is a significant investment in the future of rural and regional communities," Mr Marshall said.

"TAFE campuses are the beating hearts of our country communities and provide essential access to the education and training people need to get a job and get ahead.

"The Nationals in Government will significantly expand TAFE NSW's footprint across the region to ensure our communities have better access to education and training.

"This ambitious program will expand TAFE's footprint across Northern NSW and will make a real difference to our country communities."