New swimming pool lease holder creates a splash

NEW MANAGEMENT: Lane 4 was awarded the tender to manage the Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga swimming pools.

AN ANNOUNCEMENT the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Swimming Pool and the Woolgoolga and and Sawtell pools will be taken over by one company has led to a large public outcry.

Hundreds of comments on Facebook were generated after the current leaseholders of the pools announced they would be stepping away after Coffs Harbour City Council decided Lane 4 Pty Ltd put forward a successful proposal to run all three pools.

Lane 4 is an out of company which operates pools in Lambton, Mayfield, Stockton and Wallsend in NSW. It also operates pools in Queensland, including in Gladstone, Gracemere, Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan, Proserpine and South Rockhampton.

Each of the pools were previously run by separate operators.

In a statement released by the council, Coffs Harbour City Council's Director Business Services Andrew Beswick said all submissions were assessed and "it was apparent there were extensive cost and service efficiency benefits" for the council and community if all pools were run by one operator.

"While it would be ideal to see a local company chosen as the operator, the other tenders presented did not represent the most economic or efficient outcome," Mr Beswick said.

"Aquatic programs and infrastructure investment in the facilities by the tenderers was also considered as part of the evaluation of the proposed business plans, as well as their ability to work with community and user groups.

"We have also been assured that Lane 4 Aquatics intends to offer all current pool employees the opportunity to apply for positions within the new operations."

The lease periods offered for each site are:

Coffs Harbour War Memorial Swimming Pool: 10 years with the option to extend for a further 10 years.

Sawtell Swimming Pool: Five years with the option to extend for a further five years.

Woolgoolga Swimming Pool: Five years with the option to extend for a further five years.

The new leases begin on July 1.

A video from the Lane 4 Aquatics site explained its business model was based to cater for the aquatic centre industry and benefit not only stakeholders but the community too.