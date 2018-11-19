New support offered to local parents

Amanda, Myles, Jasmine, Oakley, Harlo, Steph, Aaliyah, Samantha, Chloe, Chloe and Aurelia at the new Tresillian family care centre in Coffs Harbour.

Amanda, Myles, Jasmine, Oakley, Harlo, Steph, Aaliyah, Samantha, Chloe, Chloe and Aurelia at the new Tresillian family care centre in Coffs Harbour. Rachel Vercoe

NEW parents can rest easier knowing help is available for any challenges they're experience during the early years of their child's life.

This week, Tresillian Coffs Harbour officially opened, extending much needed child and family health care services for local families.

"The new centre will provide parents with specialist consultations on issues such as infant sleep and settling difficulties, breastfeeding support, toddler behaviour and postnatal anxiety and depression," president of the Tresillian Board, Dr Nick Kowalenko said.

The centre will form part of the new Macksville Hospital project and also launched a Tresillian 2 U mobile early parenting van.

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said "working together with Tresillian we will be able to provide support to parents who need it most and most importantly, they will be able to access these services right here on the Mid North Coast."

Tresillian offers programs to help parents with challenges experienced when raising a baby or toddler, while importantly focusing on the emotional wellbeing of the family as a whole.