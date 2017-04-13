New support for women in the workforce

A new round of funding aims to support women in male-dominated sectors, careers and trades.

LOCAL organisations are being encouraged to enhance women and girls' economic opportunities by applying for funding as part of the NSW Governement's 2017 Investing in Women program.

The new round of funding aims to support women in male-dominated sectors, careers and trades, and hopes to encourage more women into leadership roles by providing leadership pathways for young women.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, has welcomed the program as a way to find new local intitatives that invest in education, leadership and financial security for women.

"I am pleased local organisations in the Coffs Harbour electorate will have the opportunity to showcase new approaches to empower women and provide them with economic opportunities across the state,” Mr Fraser said.

"I strongly encourage organisations to apply for grants that are committed to providing economic opportunities for women across NSW including young women, aboriginal women, older women, women living with disabilities, women from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds, or women living and/or working in regional areas.”

The program provides funding for organisations to develop and implement projects that support women in the areas of work and financial security, education and learning, and leadership.

Grants of up to $25,000 per project are available. A total of $200,000 is available in 2017.