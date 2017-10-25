New stop on the city op-shop block

FINISHING TOUCHES: Lifeline op-shop in West High Street is almost ready to open the door.

FINISHING TOUCHES: Lifeline op-shop in West High Street is almost ready to open the door. Trevor Veale

THERE'S a new stop on the popular Coffs Harbour op-shopping trail. When Lifeline opens the doors at 115 West High St on Monday, it will be op-shop number five on a city block that takes in West High, Scarba and Murdoch Streets.

The site that was formerly Curves, has been transformed by volunteer power into a bright and beautiful op-shop where you can expect to find anything from a sequinned pair of stilettos to designer swimmers or dainty tea cups.

"We'd been looking around for some time for a location for a second city store,” said Jo Anne Auston, retail co-ordinator Lifeline North Coast.

"We already have a Lifeline Opportunity Shop next door to the Soup Kitchen in town which will remain but it's quite small. When this larger place came to our attention we knew it would be perfect.

"The shop is air-conditioned which is great for shoppers and the volunteers, and we have the space to stock a wide range of items.”

The shelves are stacked and the racks are packed with plenty of bargains ready for Monday's opening. Clothes for men, women and children, including lots of summer stock, shoes, bags, toys, decor items, books, kitchen items and jewellery are just some of the goodies on offer.

The beautifully arranged displays are worthy of a department store, minus the department store price tags. One of the glass display cabinets has pretty tea-sets that would be perfect for a high tea or wedding breakfast and there's a green vase that would've taken pride of place in any 1940s home that could be quite collectable in today's market for retro.

"Our philosophy is that you should have a great retail experience. Just because we're an op-shop doesn't mean we can't make it look fantastic. We've given the store a nautical theme and carried it through with colours, decor and even portholes.

The shop will carry a mix of new and second-hand items.

"You never know what you'll find, every time you walk through the door it's different. We have a range of shoppers at our op-shops, some are price point shoppers hunting for bargains, others are looking for the unique and then we have our shoppers who simply love the concept of recycling that comes with shopping here. "

No matter which type of shopper you are, you can be sure of one thing; shopping at this op-shop allows Lifeline to continue to run programs which support our community.

The Lifeline offices and call centre will also be moving to 115 West High Street once the floor plan on the other side of the building has been redesigned.

The op-shop will be open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm and Saturdays 9am to 1pm with parking right out front.

Do they need volunteers?

"We sure do. We would love more volunteers, all ages are welcome. I already have some students who will be helping on Saturday mornings and would love to see more.”

"You can volunteer for a day, half a day or just a few hours. Volunteering can also help some people meet Centrelink requirements.”

Inquiries: 6658 5044