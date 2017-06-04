20°
News

New stop close to being open

4th Jun 2017 5:00 PM
A BP service centre featuring a McDonalds and a KFC will soon be opened north of Nambucca Heads.
A BP service centre featuring a McDonalds and a KFC will soon be opened north of Nambucca Heads. John Gass

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MOTORISTS travelling near Nambucca Heads who are fighting fatigue or hunger pangs will soon be able to address both issues.

The service centre on the newly upgraded section of the Pacific Hwy, north of Nambucca Heads, is due to open shortly.

The contractors for the site, RAMPAGE Properties Group, have almost completed the concrete work and landscapers are due to arrive shortly with about 4000 plants.

RAMPAGE director Chris Page said the company is nearing the finish line of its contract.

"This will be a 24/7 truck stop. We will operate the food and fuel outlet, there are drive-throughs for KFC and McDonalds plus one tenancy is still up for grabs," Mr Page said.

The site is owned by Roads and Maritime Services and is being leased by BP.

The new service centre will boast plenty of seating for those in need of a rest as well as a convenience store and a charging station for mobile phones, tablets and laptops. Children will be catered for with a play area.

There will be an undercover eating area outside.

Also outside will be a caravan dumping point and a coach parking area.

The BP fuel stop will have eight bowsers and a separate diesel refuelling area for trucks.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bp bp service station kfc mcdonalds nambucca heads pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade service centre

Final bridge girders a highway upgrade milestone

Final bridge girders a highway upgrade milestone

THE final touches from the last 20 girders needed to build the Warrell Creek bridge are now being put in place.

Panthers prowling for respect

DON'T ARGUE: Sawtell prop Asalemo Usumanu fends off Woolgoolga's halfback Joel Collinson. Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Group 2 rugby league 4 June 2017 Woolgoolga Sportsground

Nobody is discussing Sawtell as a genuine Group 2 title contender.

New stop close to being open

A BP service centre featuring a McDonalds and a KFC will soon be opened north of Nambucca Heads.

Service centre on new Hwy section at Nambucca Heads to open shortly.

Safer crossing for Woolgoolga shoppers

A new pedestrian crossing across Solitary Islands way at Woolgoolga is being built.

Work starts on new pedestrian crossing next to Woolworths.

Local Partners

Get ahead of rising energy costs

SOMETHING as simple as turning off appliances off at the wall can result in tangible savings.

Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge is back and ready to roll

The 100k's ride at the Coff Coast Cycle Challenge held at the jetty. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Local business rally together to save Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

ROBBIE Williams was helped by 50,000 of his Manchester fans last night after he struggled to get through his song Angels.

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $469,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Ocean and hinterland views...

118 Diamond Head Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $570,000 ...

This is without doubt one of the best homes and locations we have seen. Ideally located with good elevation but with a level block of land and only a short 3...

A Rare Find

1401 Coramba Road, Megan 2453

Rural 5 3 8 $619,000

This beautiful 15.5 acres (6.27ha) of paradise set in the picturesque village of Megan has a breathtaking Camillia gateway entrance that welcomes you onto the...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Vendors Have Relocated

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Looking For A Seachange

8/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $169,000

Balance living and lifestyle in a secure residental park, this low maintenance 3 bedroom cabin situated in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines at Woolgoolga is set amongst...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Busy time ahead for first home buyers

INCETIVES: First home buyers will save tens of thousands of dollars to help get them into the property market.

Find out how much you can save on buying a new home

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Live the fairytale

CHARACTER FILLED: This unique home at Boambee will impress.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!