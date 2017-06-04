New stop close to being open

A BP service centre featuring a McDonalds and a KFC will soon be opened north of Nambucca Heads.

MOTORISTS travelling near Nambucca Heads who are fighting fatigue or hunger pangs will soon be able to address both issues.

The service centre on the newly upgraded section of the Pacific Hwy, north of Nambucca Heads, is due to open shortly.

The contractors for the site, RAMPAGE Properties Group, have almost completed the concrete work and landscapers are due to arrive shortly with about 4000 plants.

RAMPAGE director Chris Page said the company is nearing the finish line of its contract.

"This will be a 24/7 truck stop. We will operate the food and fuel outlet, there are drive-throughs for KFC and McDonalds plus one tenancy is still up for grabs," Mr Page said.

The site is owned by Roads and Maritime Services and is being leased by BP.

The new service centre will boast plenty of seating for those in need of a rest as well as a convenience store and a charging station for mobile phones, tablets and laptops. Children will be catered for with a play area.

There will be an undercover eating area outside.

Also outside will be a caravan dumping point and a coach parking area.

The BP fuel stop will have eight bowsers and a separate diesel refuelling area for trucks.