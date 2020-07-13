New state of the art 24-hour gym for Coffs

The new state of the art gym will open later this year in Coffs Harbour.

A new state of the art 24-hour gym will open in Coffs Harbour later in the year.

The Anytime Fitness club will be located in the Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre.

It will be the second in the region for the company, which already has an outlet in the CBD on Harbour Drive.

Club owner Jessica Peake says it will be the most state-of-the-art fitness club the Coffs Coast has ever seen.

“No expense is being spared to bring the local Toormina community the best possible fitness experience,” Ms Peake said.

“It’s our mission to see the communities we serve enjoy the life changing benefits of fitness. Which is why we’re investing over a million dollars bringing this incredible club to Toormina.”

The club’s design has been created by firm Livit Design.

Arthur McColl is the CEO of Collective Wellness Group, the parent company of Anytime Fitness Australia.

“We’ve focused on creating an environment where members feel empowered, not intimidated, to get over the hurdles of improving their health.”

The Toormina centre will feature top-of-the line equipment, larger free weight areas, and private changing rooms.

Owner Jessica Peake says now is the perfect time to commit to a new fitness regime.

“Covid was an incredibly tough time for us in the fitness industry. With no ability to earn an income from our clubs we had to find ways to survive,” Ms Peake said.

“But thankfully the community has gotten behind us and we’ve managed to bounce back quickly after lockdown.”

The new Anytime Fitness Toormina is scheduled to open in October this year with early release membership pre-sale registrations now open.