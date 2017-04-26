New skills hub 'for the jobs of the future'

The NSW Government has announced a series of new TAFE NSW skills hubs, one of which will be built in Coffs Harbour.

COFFS Harbour has been chosen as one of six regional towns to receive a new TAFE NSW SkillsPoints headquarters.

SkillsPoints are described as intersection points where TAFE NSW will work with business and industry to develop curriculum and training to provide Australians with the skills needed for the "jobs of the future.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the headquarters have been designed to ensure TAFE NSW builds on its reputation as a world-class vocational education and training provider.

"Our new SkillsPoints will focus on developing curriculum and training for the booming tourism industry, to cater for a high demand in hospitality staff, travel and accommodation workers and marketing and promotions professionals,” Mr Fraser said.

A total of nine SkillsPoints headquarters will rollout, with the first opening in Newscastle in September.

Other sites include Griffith, Tamworth, Queanbeyan, Dubbo, Ultimo, Parramatta and Mount Druitt.

Assistant Minister for Skills Adam Marshall said each SkillsPoints will be powered by a core team of between eight and 15 staff to meet the needs of local students and employers.

"What is so exciting about these SkillsPoints headquarters is that each location has been strategically determined to support its own region's economic growth and employment needs,” Mr Marshall said.

"So, for example, the SkillsPoints in Coffs Harbour will focus on tourism while the SkillsPoints in Griffith will focus on agribusiness,” Mr Marshall said.