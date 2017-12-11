Menu
Login
News

New site selected for Coffs Coast hospital

The old Macksville Hospital site.
The old Macksville Hospital site. NSW Health

THE site for the new $73 million Macksville Hospital has today been announced.

The new hospital will be built three kilometres north of Macksville.

"The designs will be exhibited to the community in early 2018, and actual works on the new site are on track to begin mid 2018," Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said.

"I'm particularly proud that we are able to deliver a 'greenfield site' - which will provide a modern, purpose-built facility providing contemporary health services to the people of the Nambucca Valley and the broader region.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey. Frank Redward

"The Macksville Hospital Development will include improved facilities in emergency, community health, operating theatres, maternity and in-patient units, as well as improved ambulatory care and outpatient treatments.

Ms Pavey said to get the best clinical outcomes for the community, the Mid North Coast Local Health District - in partnership with Health Infrastructure - are facilitating Project User Groups.

"These groups are made up of clinicians and other staff, patients, carers, as well as members of the community who provide valuable and ongoing insight into the redevelopment," she said.

Topics:  coffs coast hospital macksville mid north coast area health state government

Coffs Coast Advocate
Police issue warning after motorcyclist killed in crash

Police issue warning after motorcyclist killed in crash

A MOTORCYCLIST killed after leaving the roadway at Woolgoolga was one of four who died in separate crashes across NSW at the weekend.

Passenger to be airlifted from cruise liner off Coffs

The Carnival Spirit Cruise Liner.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter to airlift cruise ship passenger

Ladies tournaments coming to the Coffs Coast

Deputy Premier John Barilaro makes the exciting announcement at Bonville Golf Resort.

End of summer will bring two elite golf tournaments to Coffs Coast.

DPP apologises for delay in prosecution

Lynette Daley's stepfather Gordon Davis and father Hector Daley lead the family from the Coffs Harbour courthouse after two men were sentenced in relation to her death.

DPP sorry for delayed prosecution of men who caused for mum's death

Local Partners