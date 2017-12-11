New site selected for Coffs Coast hospital

ON THE WAY OUT: The old Macksville Hospital site.

THE site for the new $73 million Macksville Hospital has today been announced.

The new hospital will be built three kilometres north of Macksville.

"The designs will be exhibited to the community in early 2018, and actual works on the new site are on track to begin mid 2018,” Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said.

"I'm particularly proud that we are able to deliver a 'greenfield site' - which will provide a modern, purpose-built facility providing contemporary health services to the people of the Nambucca Valley and the broader region.

The Macksville Hospital Development will include improved facilities in emergency, community health, operating theatres, maternity and in-patient units, as well as improved ambulatory care and outpatient treatments.

Ms Pavey said to get the best clinical outcomes for the community, the Mid North Coast Local Health District - in partnership with Health Infrastructure - are facilitating Project User Groups.

"These groups are made up of clinicians and other staff, patients, carers, as well as members of the community who provide valuable and ongoing insight into the redevelopment,” she said.