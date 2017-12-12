New signs to keep highway motorists moving

THREE new electronic message signs have been installed along the Pacific Highway to keep motorists updated with the latest traffic information.

The permanent signs at Arrawarra, Glenugie and Swan Creek will allow motorists to make informed decisions about their journey.

Roads, Maritime and Freight Minister Melinda Pavey said the signs would warn of disruptions on the road network, display vital safety messaging and provide travel time information so motorists can decide the best route for their journey.

"The signs at Arrawarra and Glenugie will display estimated travel times to Grafton, Maclean and Woodburn and the one at Swan Creek will provide times to Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour," Mrs Pavey said.

"The estimated time to reach these key destinations is based on the current traffic flow and is updated every three minutes to reflect changing conditions.

"In addition to approved road safety messaging, the signs can also inform people of expected heavy traffic during planned roadwork."

Mrs Pavey said it was fantastic the new signs were operating in time for the festive season which is traditionally the busiest time of year on the Pacific Highway.

"For the first time, motorists travelling on the highway between Arrawarra and Swan Creek have access to real-time traffic information," she said.

"This information will no doubt come in handy for the thousands of motorists expected to travel on the Pacific Highway these Christmas and New Year holidays.

"Further electronic messaging signs will be added to the Woolgoolga to Ballina section in 2018."