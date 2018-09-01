Menu
Sally Green is the Principal partner of Kin and is a well-known glass blower.
Business

New shop (with a twist) opens its doors

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A NEW art hub which has opened its doors in Mullumbimby is as a collaboration between artists and designers with an innovative twist.

Kin, not only fills the gap of a town without an art gallery but doubles up as a shop, in an unique co-operative of artists and designers who have come together to showcase their work in a retail space.

Local designers Serpentine Wear, Covered in Moss and Idis Designs will showcase their unique mix of Clothing, Jewellery and Leather Wares, as well as interstate artworks by designer Radharani, Ceramics by Terry and Hand-made Wooden trees by Anthony Pekin.

Features local creations from flame worked glass, pottery, woodwork, clothes, leather wares, jewellery, shoes to cute hand made soaps.

 

Kin, an artist and designer collective opens its door tonight in Mullumbimby
Kin, an artist and designer collective opens its door tonight in Mullumbimby contributed

Kin is the brainchild of Sally Green, the woman behind Glass Works and local glass blower.

"It's very exciting to have finally opened," Miss Green said.

"It feels good to open up something different in Mullumbimby.

"The artists also do shifts in the shop, so customers can meet them in person or request a custom designed piece. The name came about from Kindred spirits, everyone involved are all on the same page."

Kin takes the place of the only art gallery in town, Art Piece Gallery which ran for 10 years.

"A lot of people have been giving really good feedback about it and saying they are happy there is still an art feel in the old gallery," she said.

"I wanted to keep the vibe of the place and support local artists in the area.

"I think it's a step in the right direction. I hope people come and check us out ... we are a bit different there's something for every age group and prices are reasonable because our artists and designers work in the store."

Miss Green showcases her own works at Kin and makes her beautiful beads by melting and manipulating coloured glass rods,adding various effects with gold & silver leaf,silver wire, and crushed glass (called fritt).

This technique is known as lampworking and uses a gas/ oxygen torch to melt and manipulate the glass.

Since finding her love of glass in 2002, she has continued to evolve her technique giving her a unique and refined style. Her jewellery pieces are strung together with crystal, gemstones and sterling silver.

She creates her glass art pieces from her home studio near Byron Bay in NSW and her works are exhibited in galleries Australia wide.

Find Kin at 70 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby and on Facebook.

art art hub fashion kin mullumbimby
Lismore Northern Star

