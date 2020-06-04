Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New shocking detail found in George Floyd's autopsy

by Sam Clench
4th Jun 2020 2:10 PM

 

The medical examiner's office in Minnesota has released its full, 20-page autopsy report on George Floyd's death.

His official cause of death is listed as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression", which in plain english of course means the knee pressing into his neck resulted in cardiac arrest.

The examiner found Mr Floyd had a number of injuries, including "cutaneous blunt force injuries" on his forehead, face and upper lip, "mucosal injuries" inside his lips, "blunt force injuries" on his shoulders, hands, elbows and legs and "patterned contusions of the wrists", which were caused by handcuffs.

He suffered from three underlying conditions - severe "arteriosclerotic heart disease", "hypertensive heart disease" and an "incidental" tumour on the left side of his pelvis.

Mr Floyd had also contracted the coronavirus at some point. A nasal swab taken after his death tested positive for the disease, but he appears to have contracted it almost two months earlier.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 george floyd race riots usa politics us race riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Franchisee says new McDonald’s will create over 100 jobs

        premium_icon Franchisee says new McDonald’s will create over 100 jobs

        News McDonald’s Australia has submitted a development application for a new restaurant at Toormina.

        Reserve upgrade part of wider vision for seaside village

        premium_icon Reserve upgrade part of wider vision for seaside village

        News There are concerns the character of the seaside town is under threat

        This is how the recession may impact you

        This is how the recession may impact you

        News Everyday Australians will be impacted by the recession

        Berry group preps for influx of seasonal workers

        premium_icon Berry group preps for influx of seasonal workers

        News There are concerns about an influx of seasonal workers.