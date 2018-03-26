New service uses donated bikes to beat transport costs

TACKLING the challenge of public transport costs, the community has come together by donating dozens of push bikes to provide a viable transport alternative for TAFE and school students.

Newcomers and their settlement Services International (SSI) case managers in the Coffs Harbour area were looking for a solution to transport costs and by thinking outside of the box, turned to the Coffs Harbour community.

"During my time here I'd seen lots of old but serviceable bikes being collected in Council clean-ups. It's a beautiful area and I know the residents love to stay active and enjoy it by cycling,” said SSI case manager Jordan Webb.

"I put up a short post on the local Facebook group asking for any unused bikes people would be willing to donate for a good cause and within a couple of weeks I had hundreds of offers and enquiries.

"One of the first bikes donated came from a local teacher, and was received by 16-year-old student Yaser Omar, who is incredibly grateful for a fast and active way to get to school every day.

After the success of the program, SSI has now made bicycle safety a key part of its transport orientation program.

As a result of the response in bike donations, SSI has been working with other local community groups to extend the service to all members of the Coffs Harbour community who need access to a bicycle.