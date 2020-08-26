Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The site of the proposed service station.
The site of the proposed service station.
News

New service station earmarked for site near CBD

Jasmine Minhas
26th Aug 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A $1.5 million plan to construct a new 24-hour service station near the CBD is currently being advertised to the public.

The proposed Mobil service station, from Central Coast development firm RCI Group, would be located at 178-280 Pacific Hwy, which is opposite the Rose Avenue Veterinary Hospital.

The development would be located approximately 250m from existing 24-hour service station Bailey Centre Liberty, and about 400m from Shell.

It would also be roughly across the road from United Petroleum.

 

A residence and a showroom for Dixon Homes currently occupies the site.
A residence and a showroom for Dixon Homes currently occupies the site.

 

A single-storey fibro building which is currently used as a showroom for Dixon Homes, and a second single-storey residence that is on the site would be demolished.

The service station is proposed to include a convenience store, four double-sided fuel dispensers and five underground fuel tanks.

It would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and would employ two staff during week days and one for night and weekend shifts.

The DA can be viewed here and is open for submissions until September 23.

 

Plans for the proposed service station.
Plans for the proposed service station.

More Stories

coffs harbour development application petrol station service station service station da
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARTEFACTS: Stillness found beneath the trees

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: Stillness found beneath the trees

        News Brighten up you week with two exciting exhibition Pat Jenkins: Now & Then and Operation Art

        Cr’s blueberry bill grows to more than $130k

        Premium Content Cr’s blueberry bill grows to more than $130k

        News Cr John Arkan’s blueberry bill just got a lot bigger.

        Covid snack cycle could be hard to break

        Premium Content Covid snack cycle could be hard to break

        Health ‘In Coffs Harbour alone there were more than 200 potentially preventable...

        An era of change at the jetty

        Premium Content An era of change at the jetty

        News Several proposals are starting to take shape.