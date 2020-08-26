New service station earmarked for site near CBD

The site of the proposed service station.

The site of the proposed service station.

A $1.5 million plan to construct a new 24-hour service station near the CBD is currently being advertised to the public.

The proposed Mobil service station, from Central Coast development firm RCI Group, would be located at 178-280 Pacific Hwy, which is opposite the Rose Avenue Veterinary Hospital.

The development would be located approximately 250m from existing 24-hour service station Bailey Centre Liberty, and about 400m from Shell.

It would also be roughly across the road from United Petroleum.

A residence and a showroom for Dixon Homes currently occupies the site.

A single-storey fibro building which is currently used as a showroom for Dixon Homes, and a second single-storey residence that is on the site would be demolished.

The service station is proposed to include a convenience store, four double-sided fuel dispensers and five underground fuel tanks.

It would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and would employ two staff during week days and one for night and weekend shifts.

The DA can be viewed here and is open for submissions until September 23.