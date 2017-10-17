New section of Pacific Highway to open to traffic

The new Pacific Highway section between Arrawarra and Halfway Creek could open to traffic as early as next week.

Trevor Veale

TRAFFIC will be diverted onto the new section of the Pacific Highway between Corindi Beach/Arrawarra and Halfway Creek next week.

It is understood the NSW Government will officially open the new lanes on the 25-kilometre section south of Grafton on Tuesday.

The section bypasses what has been one of the worst flood-prone stretches of the national highway around Blackadder Creek, Corindi, which in times of torrential rain is often submerged by floodwater and cut-off to interstate traffic.

The new highway running north from Eggins Drive at Arrawarra and merging with the previously upgraded Sapphire to Woolgoolga sections has seen extensive bridges built over that flood plain area over the past five years.

It is understood the new lanes will merge onto existing highway near Halfway Creek.

New sections of highway also opened to traffic in that location two months ago.

Southbound lanes on the $4.36 billion Woolgoolga to Pacific Highway duplication began carrying traffic in August.

Northbound lanes on that section will continue to be built over 2018 and 2019, the RMS advised recently.