New section of highway opened

NEW SECTIONS: Traffic has been opened in both directions on the newly constructed Halfway Creek to Glenugie section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

ANOTHER section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade is open to traffic.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester visited the Halfway Creek to Glenugie section of the highway today to inspect the 11 kilometres of new lanes.

Mr Chester said the new section is another game changer for what was once a deadly strip of highway.

"It changes lives by improving productivity, reducing congestion and improving travel times," he said.

"This is a fantastic project for regional NSW and it's great to see this stage open."

> > > Subbies left out of pocket as company abandons project

Finishing works on the new section will continue over the coming month.

All of the Pacific Hwy traffic is now temporarily divided into separate single lanes in each direction with an 80 km/h speed limit.

The highway will progressively open to two lanes in each direction with a 100kmh speed limit.

New South Wales Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey the continued upgrades along the highway means motorists are not only driving along a safer road but also saving plenty of travel time.

"The next stage of the Woolgoolga to Ballina project, the 14-kilometre Arrawarra to Halfway Creek section, will open to traffic later this year," Mrs Pavey said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said over the next six months, not only will the Arrawarra to Halfway Creek section open but also an additional 57 kilometres between Nambucca Heads and Port Macquarie.