New scenic hiking track proposed for Coffs Coast

IT'S an ambitious plan to protect the state's vulnerable koala species, and it's gaining momentum.

A proposed concept plan for a massive 217km hiking track, offering spectacular sights of rainforest and waterfalls, has been unveiled.

The Great Koala National Park multi-day bushwalking track would begin from the Coffs Coast, leading up to the Dorrigo Escarpment and back down through the Nambucca Valley to Bowraville.

The track has been proposed in conjunction with a 65km horse riding trail and two campsites in the Nambucca Valley, as part of the Great Koala National Park plan.

The GKNP visitor centre would be the launching point for the long distance walk, and is proposed to include a koala hospital, cafe, car parking, transport connections and potentially a Gumbaynggirr Aboriginal Cultural space.

The GKNP steering committee met with 130 locals and members of the Bowraville Chamber of Commerce over the weekend to launch the concept plans.

Just days earlier the steering committee called for a $6million investment into upgrading mountain bike tracks in the proposed GKNP area.

"The track would attract international and domestic walkers wanting a wilderness and koala experience in what would be the world's first dedicated koala national park,” GKNP steering committee member Caitlin Hockey said.

"We see the Great Koala National Park as providing new, exciting opportunities that can give young people the chance to stay and contribute to a thriving future for our valley through nature-based tourism, which is currently worth $19.6 billion annually to NSW.”

The horse riding trail, dubbed the Horseshoe Trail, would offer a three-day ride following the ridgelines between North Arm catchment and Missabotti catchment in the Nambucca hinterland.

