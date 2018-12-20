New rule could change the game for jockeys

BIG HELP: Michelle Payne was instrumental in getting the new rule over the line.

BIG HELP: Michelle Payne was instrumental in getting the new rule over the line. Andy Brownbill

HORSE RACING: Racing NSW has announced a groundbreaking new rule: dual licences (jockey/trainer) will be available from January 1.

"Racing NSW determined that allowing jockeys to transition into a training career while continuing to compete as a jockey will provide a sustainable business model for these riders and allow them to continue to have a career within the racing industry,” Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys said.

"Without the determination and drive of Michelle Payne, this may not have come to fruition.”

The new rule comes with multiple restrictions, including the following:

A person may not hold a dual licence for more than five years to encourage the transition into training.

A dual licence holder based in NSW must not train more than five horses and must have more than 24 race rides each racing season.

A dual licence holder that is the trainer of a horse entered in a race may ride that horse but shall not be declared for, or ride, any other horse in that race.

Full terms and conditions of the rule are available on the Racing NSW website.