Motorists will need to slow down to 40km/h when passing emergency workers from September 1. Rob Williams
New road rule for NSW motorists

Jasmine Minhas
by
9th Apr 2018 11:30 AM

THE NSW Government has introduced a new road role which requires motorists to slow down to 40km/h when passing emergency service workers and volunteers.

The new rule will help to protect police, fire fighters, ambulance officers, SES and rescue volunteers attending road accidents.

It will not be in place until September 1, and will be trialled for 12 months.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser welcomed the decision to introduce the new road rule.

"These new measures will help ensure the safety of our dedicated emergency service personnel,” he said.

"They should be able to attend road incidents without fear of being struck by a vehicle themselves.”

The NSW Government will monitor the safety and traffic impacts of the rule over the 12-month period in consultation with NSW Police, emergency service organisations as well as stakeholder groups.

andrew fraser mp emergency services nsw government road rules
