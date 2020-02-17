New rideshare player to hit the streets of Coffs Harbour

The rideshare app will launch in the next six weeks with drivers encouraged to take up an early bird offer.

The rideshare app will launch in the next six weeks with drivers encouraged to take up an early bird offer.

THE Coffs Harbour launch is part of a national expansion for rideshare player Ola.

The company is currently recruiting rideshare drivers in the Coffs Harbour area and 17 other towns in Victoria, NSW, QLD, WA and Tasmania.

The rideshare app will launch in the next six weeks with drivers encouraged to take up an early bird offer.

Ola will give Coffs drivers who complete their registration before launch, 100 per cent of the fare on every ride they take with the platform across a four-week period.

Ola has already attracted 75,000 drivers across Australia.

When Ola goes live to customers in the Coffs Harbour area, new users will receive 30 per cent off all rides for their first two weeks from sign-up, up to a maximum discount of $10 per ride.

Locally, the service will cover an area from Bundagen, to Coramba to Corindi Beach.

Ola is one of Australia’s fastest-growing rideshare companies with both customers and drivers gaining from its strategy of offering competitive fares and regular deals to passengers, and taking a lower cut of the fare from its drivers, which increases their earnings.

The company estimates that when the next round of regional locations go live to customers this quarter, Ola rides will be available to nearly 90 per cent of the Australian population.

Simon Smith, Managing Director of Ola Australia and New Zealand, says offering services in Coffs Harbour and the surrounding region will bring more competition and choice to both rideshare users and drivers.

“Since launching in this country two years ago, millions of Australians have benefited from riding with Ola and it’s time we gave the same choice to people in Coffs Harbour.

“We also want to offer drivers in the area the opportunity to make more money on their own schedule – whether it’s driving on the weekend, during morning and evening commutes, or just in their spare time,” Mr Smith said.

Customer experience lies at the heart of Ola’s service with state-of-the-art safety features including an in-app emergency button which enables customers to instantly share important ride information with friends, family and emergency services.

Ola has recently launched an industry first security feature that sends users a one-time passcode, matching the right car with the right customer. Once passengers have booked an Ola ride via the app, they are sent a unique four-digit code which is then shared with the driver before the ride can begin.

The service currently operates in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, the Central Coast of NSW, Melbourne, Ballarat and Bendigo, as well as 15 locations in New Zealand.