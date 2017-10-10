New retailer is ready

RED AND YELLOW: The signature Reject Shop colours are up at Toormina Gardens

Trevor Veale

TOORMINA Gardens will become home to another major retail chain when The Reject Shop opens its doors on Thursday.

"The Reject Shop will be complementing our retail mix and positioning the centre as your destination for family value,” said Hattie Watson, retail marketing manager Toormina Gardens.

"With our supermarkets, Kmart, Best & Less and now, the Reject Shop, we offer the best value for family shopping.”

Taking on the footprint of the former Dick Smith store, the Reject Shop will open next door to Best & Less. The entrance will be in the centre, with the store extending back to KFC.

"Thursday will be a big day for the opening,” Ms Watson said. "There will be free face painting, gift voucher giveaways, opening specials and the first 100 customers who spend more than $30 will receive a free sample bag.”

The Reject Shop, known for budget friendly options in cosmetics, toys, home-wares, hardware, cards and wrap, cleaning products, confectionery and seasonal stock, opens Thursday at 8.30am.

The store will open 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8.30am to 8pm Thursday, Saturday 8.30am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Inquiries: 6653 3066.