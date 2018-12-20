New resort owners find their pet project

SETTLING IN: The Pet Care Centre manager Josh Crawford meets a few guests on the first full day of new ownership. The previous business, Sunshine Coast Pet Resort, went into liquidation earlier this month.

SETTLING IN: The Pet Care Centre manager Josh Crawford meets a few guests on the first full day of new ownership. The previous business, Sunshine Coast Pet Resort, went into liquidation earlier this month. Patrick Woods

NEW owners have big plans for Sunshine Coast Pet Resort after the business was placed in liquidation earlier this month.

A sale settled on Wednesday afternoon for Ron and Karen Henderson, who already own pet holiday homes in Canberra and Narangba, to take over the business.

Mr Henderson said liquidators had contacted him last week about the potential to buy after they were appointed by a court to take over from former owners Jack and Sam Brown.

He said he had previously tried to buy the business about nine months ago but the deal had not worked out.

"We just love the area," Mr Henderson said.

He wouldn't say how much he had bought the business for but said it was "a substantial figure".

"The liquidator was a good negotiator."

Mr Henderson praised current staff for continuing to keep the kennel running while it was in liquidation despite there being a chance they would not get paid.

"I really take my hat off to them."

Mr Henderson said many of them were well-respected by customers and he would endeavour to offer as many new employment opportunities as possible.

He said the Pierce Avenue facility needed a bit of work.

"The first thing is (to) clean it up and make it more fun for the animals."

He said that would include re-vamped play areas as well as better services such as out-of-hours pick-up and drop-off.

The business' new name is The Pet Care Centre.

Mr Henderson said his business would honour pre-paid bookings for Christmas even though it meant he would take a financial hit.

He was aware some customers had pre-paid credits for future stays as well.

"We are going to have to address it somehow."