20°
News

NEW RESEARCH: Warming seas threat to seafood quality

Tim Howard
| 5th Jun 2017 12:33 PM
Experiments on marine molluscs in Coffs Harbour shows climate change could lower the nutritional value of seafood.
Experiments on marine molluscs in Coffs Harbour shows climate change could lower the nutritional value of seafood.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CLIMATE change could start to have an effect on the nutritional value of seafood say NSW North Coast university scientists.

An experiment conducted at the South Cross University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour, which has facilities to simulate ocean warming, found climate change and ocean acidification has the potential to lower the quality of seafood.

The research, led by Associate Professors Kirsten Benkendorff and Brendan Kelaher, with PhD candidates Rick Tate, Roslizawati Ab Lah and Roselyn Valles-Regino, has been published in the Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology and Marine Drugs.

Professor Benkendorff and the team exposed tasty marine snails (whelks) to future ocean climate change conditions for 35 days to evaluate the impact on the species.

"We found a clear deterioration in nutritional quality which may impact both the value and sustainability of whelk fisheries in the future,” Professor Benkendorff said.

"There were clear signs of physiological stress leading to reduced energy reserves for growth, survival and reproduction,”

"The most significant finding was the massive drop in protein. We detected significant interactions between temperature and pCO2 (partial pressure of CO2) induced acidification on the nutritional quality of the flesh.

"The lipid content of the whelk flesh was reduced by half under elevated temperature and the proportion of healthy polyunsaturated fatty acids (omega 3 and omega 6) was reduced by elevated temperature but not acidification.”

Professor Benkendorff said whelks were predatory molluscs eaten around the world, with large markets in China, Korea, India and South America.

"They are a really good source of protein and are well known as having healthy polyunsaturated fatty acids (omega 3 and omega 6),” she said.

Professor Kelaher said the seawater in the experiments was warmed and acidified to replicate ocean conditions predicted for the year 2100.

"These findings suggest a double whammy for sustainable fisheries. If the quality of seafood is less in the future, people will have to eat more fish from climate-impacted fish stocks to get the same nutritional benefits,” he said.

Professor Benkendorff said there were many studies which provided evidence of the impacts of climate change on marine species, however few had investigated the potential consequences of ocean change on the quality or nutritional value of seafood for human consumption.

"In addition to the whelks, we have also tested the effects on turban snails which are commercially fished and found similar impacts on the fatty acid composition and reduced protein,” she said.

"Ocean warming has also been shown to impact the nutritional quality (polyunsaturated fatty acids) of phytoplankton at the bottom of the food chain. It is therefore likely that these effects will be passed on up the food chain with potential for greater effects on predatory marine fish and molluscs.”

Professor Benkendorff said the study highlighted the need for further research into a range of species.

"We need to understand the impacts to consider our options,” he said.

"In regards to seafood production, sustainable aquaculture could help mitigate the effects of both over fishing and ocean climate change.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
NEW RESEARCH: Warming seas threat to seafood quality

NEW RESEARCH: Warming seas threat to seafood quality

Research at Southern Cross University shows that warming seas and ocean acidification can lower the nutritional content of seafood.

Top the Summit - the world's steepest 4WD testing ramp

Take on the Isuzu UTE Iron Summit at the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show.

Experience what it is like to be stunt driver

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell reveals their pick of the week

UPDATE: Women, 52 and 70, arrested during protest

Six 'Stop Adani' protesters were arrested today at MP Luke Hartsuyker's office, and 4 were later released.

Grandparents, school teacher among those arrested.

Local Partners

Top the Summit - the world's steepest 4WD testing ramp

IT WAS a bumpy ride, but one heck of a thrill. That is how I would sum up what it feels like to be a passenger in Team D-MAX precision driving show.

Bionic ears on their way

Audiologist Helen Court has been fitted with a cochlear implant herself Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

$2.83m 'bionic ear' upgrade for public patients

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 POA

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Starting Out or Climbing that Portfolio Ladder...

60 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 3 $349,000

One for the first home buyers, astute investors or even someone looking to work from home with the massive 3 bay shed complete with power. Presenting an excellent...

The View is Amazing

14 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

Sitting at the top end of a quiet cul - de -sac and enjoying terrific panoramic ocean and hinterland views is this solidly built brick home.The entertaining decks...

Immaculate Rural Home on 3.26 Manicured Acres Fronting Bonville Creek

129 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $1,286,760

This truly is the ultimate 1.32Ha (3.26 acres) rural lifestyle property just 10 minutes to Sawtell Beach and shopping centre and 16 minutes to Coffs Harbour...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,125,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $399,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

Executive Bonville residence...

121 North Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 2 $859,000 ...

This elegantly appointed home is nestled in a beautiful bushland enclave and embraced by private gardens with a sealed driveway lined with pencil pines. Cleverly...

Split level home with stunning ocean views...

61 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $629,000 ...

This recently renovated three plus bedroom home boasts panoramic ocean and district views from all three levels. The upper level features a huge open plan living...

Brand new boutique apartments!

1-10/81 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Upon...

Astoria has been designed by award winning "g2 architects" and brings a refreshing design to the Coffs Coast. On offer are eight apartments and two penthouses...

Developer says new release will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers told land release on schedule

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell reveals their pick of the week

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Busy time ahead for first home buyers

INCETIVES: First home buyers will save tens of thousands of dollars to help get them into the property market.

Find out how much you can save on buying a new home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!