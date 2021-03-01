New recruits ready to do the rounds in local hospitals

A new intake of nursing and midwifery graduates at Coffs Clinical Network with director of nursing Carmen Morgan (front right).

A new intake of nursing and midwifery graduates at Coffs Clinical Network with director of nursing Carmen Morgan (front right).

More than 100 new nurses and midwives will begin working across the Mid North Coast Local Health District this year, including 39 in the Coffs Clinical Network.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the new recruits are part of the NSW Government’s record investment to boost the ranks of frontline health staff by 8,300 over four years, including an additional 5,000 nurses and midwives, mental health and palliative care nurses.

Coffs Harbour hospital. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Mr Singh said across the state, more than 2,500 graduate nurses and midwives started work at about 130 public hospitals and health services from February, a quarter in rural and regional areas.

“I warmly welcome our cohort who will work across all clinical areas at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, including mental health, cancer care and midwifery,” Mr Singh said.

“Several of the new recruits will also be based at Macksville District Hospital and Bellinger River District Hospital,” Mr Singh said.

“It’s a remarkable time, in the middle of a health pandemic, to be starting out in this unique and rewarding career. Each of our new recruits will play a valuable role in improving the health and wellbeing of the local community.”

More than 54,000 nurses and midwives currently work in the NSW public health system, an increase of 24.7 per cent since 2011.

The NSW Government has invested in a record total 8,300 frontline health staff over four years, including an additional 5,000 nurses and midwives, mental health and palliative care nurses.