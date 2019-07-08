New racing stable on the rise

TIGHT LINE: Jockey James Orman managed to get Ziemba to the winning post at the right time.

TURF CHAT

AS the new racing season gets closer, the Anderson Heathcote Racing stable is shaping to develop a formidable partnership.

The stable picked up a treble at last week's meeting when Ziemba continued with his clean strike rate picking up the QTIS 2YO Class 2 Handicap 1200m.

Elementae turned the tables from his previous form which had the gelding still a maiden going into his 11th start.

Ridden by Ryan Maloney, Elementae found an extra gear and was well in front at the turn to secure the Maiden Handicap (1680m).

It was then over to apprentice Jackson Murphy who kicked away aboard Foxpack in the Class 2 Handicap 1200m to claim the stable's third win for the day.

Having only formed the training partnership officially two months ago, Chris Anderson and Robert Heathcote will challenge the stranglehold current premiership trainer Tony Gollan has enjoyed on the Ipswich ranks over the past few years.

But it was the Gollan stable that had the standout run for the week. Ingear, ridden by Brad Steward, smashed the field to win on debut by close to five lengths.

Off the back of a trial win last month, she led the entire 1200m journey greenly but keen to get the job done.

Winning jockey James Orman aboard Ziemba. Cordell Richardson

Form apprentice

BAYLEE Nothdurft extended his narrow lead in the apprentice ranks picking up his 10th win for the season aboard Smokey Diamond.

The Harry Richardson-trained grey hasn't been far off the placings at his recent Ipswich start but the pace and barrier one ensured the gelding had enough in the tank to hit the front in the final 50 metres.

In the 2018/19 season, the apprentice has raced tight with Clayton Gallagher and Carly Frater-Hill next best in line sitting on seven wins for the season.

Jed Hodge picked up a win at the previous meeting to go to six wins for the season when he guided Charlie Cat to an impressive win in the BenchMark 70 Handicap 1350m.

It was a close four-horse race right to the line and a plunge on the outside by Hodge secured the win for the Greg Cornish-trained gelding.

Breakthrough win

DARREN Evans has picked up his first winner as a trainer following an impressive run by Madam Shazam in the One Metro Win Handicap at Doomben on Saturday.

The mare is the Ipswich trainer's first and only horse in the stable after recently retiring from the jockey ranks.

That's a handy commodity for the trainer as it allows him to still pick up the reins at trackwork.

Starting at $20 on the heavy 9 track, Madam Shazam was ridden by apprentice Corey Bayliss who has built a good association with the horse after also riding her at two Deagon trials.

The most recent was on a heavy 8 track where she finished second proving to be good lead-in form considering the weekend's wet conditions.

Bayliss positioned the mare well back in the heavy going over the 1350m journey but on turning for home found the shortcut on the rail to win by half a length.

Next meetings

Ipswich racing continues on Friday, before more Friday meetings on July 19 and 26 to end the 2018/19 racing season.