New program introduces 400 women to football

Yamba's Nicole Horwood looks for an outside option during the North Coast Football women's second division north grand final between Westlawn Tigers and Yamba Breakers at Barnier Park last season.

FOOTBALL :More than 400 women across Northern NSW have been introduced to the game of football thanks to introductory social program Kick-On for Women.

KOFW launched across 20 locations in October and attracted women who have never kicked a ball, wanting to get active and make friends.

KOFW project officer Michelle Forbes said the first program had been a great success, bringing women of all walks of life together.

“Many of the participants turn up to the first session a bit shy and unsure but 45 minutes later they’re laughing with new friends and have clocked up some steps,” Forbes said.

Kempsey hub participant Megan Barber said joining the program was a great opportunity to get involved in football after being on the sidelines for many years.

“I joined Kick-On for Women because I watched my daughters play for years and years,” she said.

“I love the game but I’ve never played before.

“Kick-On for Women came up, I thought here’s my chance. I’ve watched that many drills and now I’m being part of them, it’s fantastic. It’s a great initiative.”

Danielle Kelly, also from the Kempsey hub, had played football previously and found Kick-On for Women to be a safe place to return to the game without the commitment of joining a competitive team.

“I joined just to get fit after having my son,” she said.

“I used to play soccer back in my early 20s and absolutely loved it and as soon as I saw this come up, it was an ­opportunity for me to put back on the boots, get fit and have fun.”

Forbes said feedback from all participants was positive and every woman who had joined the program had their own experience or story to tell.

“The reasons for joining the program are so varied,” she said.

“Some chose the program to take time out of their busy work and family schedules just for themselves, some do it to make friends and others simply to get outside and undertake some fitness.

“The program is designed to be a positive and non-threatening way to participate in sport.

“This is one of the reasons it has the support of SportAus – allowing us, in turn, to reduce the price from $80 per term to just $50.”

Registrations are open for term one. The first sessions kick off on February 10 at Barnier Park in Junction Hill. Registration can be completed at www.northernnswfootball.com.au/kick-on/.