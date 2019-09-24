New private school on the cards
THE possibility of a second Bishop Druitt College campus, earmarked the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches region, is being investigated.
The college council is endorsing both the Principal Nick Johnstone and college chairman David Ford to investigate the establishment of the second campus, which will initially focus on Preschool to Year 4 students.
Mr Johnstone has commissioned the independent Schools Association to conduct a demographic study of the region with positive results.
The regional growth has been endorsed by renowned demographer, Mr Bernard Salt.
"The Northern Beaches region and Woolgoolga, in particular, are growth regions and all are seeking another school to meet the shortfall," Mr Johnstone said.
Mr Ford said they had been "vigorously exploring" for a campus in the Woolgoolga regions and have already investigated a number of potential sites.