New private school on the cards

Bishop Druitt College Council is investigating the establishment of a second campus.

THE possibility of a second Bishop Druitt College ­campus, earmarked the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches region, is being investigated.

The college council is ­endorsing both the Principal Nick Johnstone and college chairman David Ford to ­investigate the establishment of the second campus, which will initially focus on ­Preschool to Year 4 students.

Mr Johnstone has commissioned the independent Schools Association to ­conduct a demographic study of the region with positive ­results.

The regional growth has been endorsed by renowned demographer, Mr Bernard Salt.

"The Northern Beaches ­region and Woolgoolga, in particular, are growth regions and all are seeking another school to meet the shortfall," Mr Johnstone said.

Mr Ford said they had been "vigorously exploring" for a campus in the ­Woolgoolga regions and have already investigated a ­number of potential sites.