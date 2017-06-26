New premises for Urunga Vet Clinic

New premises for the team at Urunga Veterinary Clinic.

THE team at Urunga Veterinary Clinic have come a long way since 1990.

From opening just two afternoons a week, the clinic became allied to the Nambucca and Macksville Veterinary clinics in 1991 and moved to Bowra street where it began opening five days a week.

The Bowra St premises were a pizza shop and two rounds of renovations removing the pizza ovens and designing a new layout allowed for consulting, a modest hospital ward and some surgical procedures to be carried out. This was the beginning of a dedicated veterinary service in Urunga.

However, even with its upgrades, the clinic was only ever large enough for one vet and one nurse.

With the growing demand for quality local veterinary care in Urunga, a few years ago it became clear that the time had come for the veterinary clinic to expand. The result is a purpose built veterinary clinic, with a long term future in Urunga at its core.

Monday morning the doors opened at the new clinic at 29 Newry St East.

Multiple consulting rooms, a diagnostic lab and state of the art treatment, hospital and surgery facilities will allow for the best veterinary care to be offered today and well into the future.

More staff and extended opening hours, including Saturday mornings, means peace of mind for local pet owners and animal lovers..

The team includes veterinarian, Ceridwen Burnett, whose experience, dedication and ability have served all manner of animals and pets in the Urunga region since 1990, friendly and accomplished nurse Debbie Baigent who has been part of the team since 1993 and vets Roderick Lamont, Rodney Anderson, Karen Wilmer and Joss Todd and nurses Brita Berry, Sheena Werner and Sam Walsh.

From small animals to cattle and horses including the latest in equine dentistry, this team of dedicated, enthusiastic staff will provide professional veterinary care for creatures great and small.