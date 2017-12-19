Menu
New position for Hartsuyker in Cabinet reshuffle

Luke Hartsuyker is the new Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment after today's announcement of the Turnbull Government's cabinet reshuffle.
Brad Greenshields
by

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker will be working in a new portfolio in 2018 after today's announcement of the Turnbull Government's rejigged cabinet.

Having worked as the Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources as well as supporting the Deputy Prime Minister sine July last year, Mr Hartsuyker will now be working in the role of Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

Steve Ciobo continues as the Minister for Trade and Investment with tourism added to his portfolio.

Mr Hartsuyker said his new position can only be a bonus for the Coffs Coast community.

"Tourism, international trade and investment are important drivers of growth in the electorate of Cowper, employing many locals and underpinning our economic prosperity. Serving as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment will give our local industries on the Mid North Coast a stronger voice at the table to advocate for economic outcomes," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"With China emerging as one of our strongest tourism markets, my new role opens up massive opportunities to further increase tourism on the Mid North Coast.

"This role also gives me an opportunity to continue to deliver on some of the achievements made in my former role in the Agriculture portfolio, like getting Australian blueberries onto the priority list for gaining market access into China and facilitating exports of blueberries into the Indian market."

The new Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister will be Country Victorian Nationals member Damian Drum who has family connections in Coffs Harbour.

There was no front bench position for member for Page Kevin Hogan who represents the Coffs Coast's northern beaches region.

