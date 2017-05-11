23°
New pool lease causes major controversy

Rachel Vercoe
| 11th May 2017 3:00 PM
Woolgoolga Swimming Pool managers Scott and Tracy Hunt.
Woolgoolga Swimming Pool managers Scott and Tracy Hunt.

OUTRAGE and confusion have been felt after the announcement to hand over management of three public pools to an out-of-town contractor.

Woolgoolga Swimming Pool managers Scott and Tracy Hunt are disappointed and gutted at the decision.

Potential lessees were offered the option of operating one pool or more and Lane 4 Pty Ltd from Lambton NSW, trading as Lane 4 Aquatics put forward a successful proposal to run all three.

The new arrangements to run the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool and the Sawtell and Woolgoolga town pools will provide a saving of more than $4 million, the council stated.

"They've looked into the monetary value but not the community, social or human side of it,” said Scott, who first took up the position with his wife Tracy 31 years ago.

Knowing tenders were going to be called this year, Scott and Tracy engaged an aquatic expert to do their submission which they were very happy and confident with.

"It took into account all of the improvements, the goodwill, the harmony and the daily face-to-face side of the interaction with a very wide cross section of the community,” Scott said.

"We're there for all people as the community has always been our number one priority.

"My favourite part of the job is the people, there's no question about that.

"I'm concerned that the little extras we've done like the free coffee, free swimming lesson, not charging lane hire to schools or swimming clubs, that all the little things won't be part of the future plan for the pool.”

Council stated Lane 4 Aquatics intends to offer all current pool employees the opportunity to apply for positions within the new operations.

The community have taken to Facebook to express their concerns over the decision and to show their support for the Woolgoolga Swimming Pool managers:

"There is a real sense of community among the regular patrons and Scott has always gone out of his way to maintain the pool facilities to a high standard and to be accommodating to all those who use the pool,” Lyn Fulton and Steel Beveridge posted.

"Thank you to Scott and Tracy and all the team for the years of exceptional service they have provided to our local community,” Nicole Giles wrote.

"Scott has worked tirelessly to make our local pool great,” Patty Delaney wrote.

As for future plans, the couple are planning on having a long, overdue summer holiday.

Coffs Coast Advocate
