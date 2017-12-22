New polls show huge support for Great Koala Park

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Support for the Great Koala Park on the NSW North Coast is growing at a fast rate.

SINCE first announced by Labor's Opposition Leader Luke Foley in a visit to Coffs Harbour Yacht Club in 2015, support for the Great Koala Park has skyrocketed.

Now surveys conducted for the North Coast Environment Council (NCEC) shows overwhelming support for measures to protect koalas.

NCEC spokesperson Susie Russell said two ReachTEL polls showed seventy per cent of people surveyed supported the creation of new national parks to protect koalas from logging and land-clearing.

"People across the North Coast are extremely concerned about the plight of the koala,” she said.

"Almost 90 per cent of participants in the polling had some awareness of the plight of the koala with about 50 per cent being very aware.”

The NSW Government is about to release a state-wide Koala Strategy.

In the NSW Chief Scientist's Report on Koalas it was stated there should be ¦clear benefit to key koala populations in NSW and by identifying and protecting habitat and managing key threats, this strategy will also benefit other native species and landscapes more broadly.

The koala population in NSW is listed as vulnerable due to urban expansion and land clearing.

Under one scenario in the Foley plan the Great Koala Park would combine existing state forests around Coffs Harbour and Bellingen with 175,000 hectares in northern NSW.