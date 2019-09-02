Menu
Queensland Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan.
Politics

New political party created to give NQ own state

by Madura McCormack
2nd Sep 2019 6:49 AM
Subscriber only

A SITTING MP will today unveil a new political party aimed at delivering statehood for North Queensland and a "fair go for the North".

Controversial independent Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has created a political party named "North Queensland First", with paperwork for the new entity lodged with the Electoral Commission of Queensland last Friday.

Mr Costigan, who was expelled from the LNP last February after allegations of harassment were lodged against him, is expected to hold a media conference in Townsville today.

Mr Costigan said the party would be going after seats "from Calliope to the Cape" at the upcoming 2020 state election.

"I will outline my vision for the party and my vision for the North (today)," he said.

"The two major parties just don't understand North Queensland. They don't speak our language, they just don't get it.

"Labor is so on the nose, you need air freshener if they're in the room and as for the LNP, well deep down they are nothing more than the south east Liberals and hence their parliamentary team in the North now meets in a phone box."

Creating a political party will effectively change Mr Costigan's status as an independent.

He said people in North Queensland were "looking for some leadership" and he believed he could provide that.

Mr Costigan was expelled from the LNP in February after the mother of an 18-year-old woman made a complaint alleging her daughter had clutched a duress alarm during her encounter with the MP when he visited the woman's grandparent's remote property in Victoria.

He has strenuously denied the allegations, slammed the complaint as "vexatious" and has indicated he plans to pursue a defamation case.

There had been speculation recently that Mr Costigan had been looking for a political home, including with North Queensland's Katter's Australian Party.

KAP state leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter previously said the crossbench, which includes lone One Nation MP Stephen Andrew, had a working relationship.

"(Mr Costigan) has made no formal approaches," Mr Katter said.

"There's an appeal for crossbenchers in the north to join us (the KAP) because we are doing pretty well and it is difficult to get by on your own (in parliament)."

The LNP has listed Whitsunday as a "priority" seat for the party at the upcoming election, along with the Townsville seats of Mundingburra and Thuringowa.

