New police officers will join the ranks

The new recruits are just the beginning - more than 900 new officers will be deployed across NSW each year following major changes to the recruitment process. Rob Wright

TWO new police recruits will join the ranks of the Coffs Clarence Police District following the attestation parade in Goulburn today.

The officers, who will hit the ground running on Monday, are part of 'Class 337' which includes 176 policemen and 85 policewomen.

The new probationary constables will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before they are confirmed to the rank of constable.

"I am proud to welcome our new recruits and wish them the very best as they begin work in their new communities,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

The number of officers stationed across the north coast has been the subject of criticism from the Police Association of NSW, who called for an additional 221 new police last year.

Executive member for the Northern NSW branch of the association Brett Henderson-Smith said 24 more police were needed to the Regional Enforcement Squads based at Coffs Harbour and Tweed Heads.

Following the high-profile campaign, the State Government announced in November a total of 1,500 new police officers will be added to the NSW Police Force including a Child Protection Officer and Elder Abuse Prevention Officer for each command.

The announcement marks the biggest increase in police numbers in more than 30 years.

The NSW Police Force recently announced an overhaul of its recruitment process, increasing the number of intakes per year to six beginning from August.

These changes will see more than a massive 900 new police officers a year for commands and districts across the state.

The content of the Associate Degree remains the same, however the period of time required to study on-campus at Goulburn has been reduced to 22 weeks.

Regional candidates will no longer need to travel to Goulburn for physical and psychometric testing as recruitment officers will now travel throughout the state to undertake the tests.

The recruitment branch has also streamlined the process by removing the Police Entrance exam.

Find out more at www.police.nsw.gov.au/recruitment