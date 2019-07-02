More local police to monitor child sex offenders

EIGHT new police positions will be posted to the Coffs Clarence Police District over the next 12 months to boost the number of officers monitoring offenders on the Child Protection Register.

The new officers to be assigned to the region will also reportedly boost specialist police numbers dealing with aged crime prevention.

The boost to the ranks is part of the first allocation of the NSW Liberals & Nationals $583 million investment in extra police assigned to local stations and specialist areas to protect communities and fight crime.

"I'm thrilled the Coffs Coast will be a safer place with this NSW Government investment boosting our local police district," Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

"I'm proud to welcome these men and women and wish them every success in their policing careers in our community. They join an outstanding team of police officers doing tremendous work here on the Coffs Coast."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the NSW Government was delivering record investment to frontline services for schools and hospitals, as well as police and emergency services.

"In addition to more local police, the NSW Police Force will boost the ranks of high-visibility teams, as well as specialist crimefighters devoted to strategic intelligence and cybercrime," Ms Berejiklian said.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said NSW has some of the lowest crime rates in 20 years and the changing nature of crime meant it was vital more police were introduced into the ranks.

"This is a major boost to ensure police have the resources they need to protect the community. These officers include specialist police to deal with aged crime prevention, and to monitor offenders on the Child Protection Register," Mr Elliott said.

He said the future allocations of positions would be determined based on resource requirements and how best to prevent, disrupt and respond to emerging crime issues.