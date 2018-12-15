New pleas for road safety after Lockyer man's coma ordeal

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Kenneth Allan holds his newborn son Hudson. His condition is slowly improving.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Kenneth Allan holds his newborn son Hudson. His condition is slowly improving. Contributed

LOCKYER Valley woman Laura Smoothy becomes enraged every time she hears a car speed down her road.

The feeling stems from an ongoing trauma to her family; her partner Kenneth Allan is still recovering from a coma after being hit by a car outside their Koreelah St home in June.

"Nearly every second car is someone flying up our street, it just makes me so angry," Ms Smoothy said.

"They can't blame the road any more, these people are locals, they know what it's like.

"They really need to slow down."

Ms Smoothy has taken up the mantle of a single parent to the couple's eight-month-old son, as her partner continues his recovery.

"There are different stages of a coma and the doctors think he is now emerging from a minimally conscious state, he's more alert," she said.

"He still isn't talking, and his movement is minimal, but he recognises what you say to him.

"Every few weeks he will make small gains, he is slowly improving."

Ms Smoothy said she could have never imagined the impacts the accident would have on her family.

"It's been incredibly hard, both mentally and financially," she said.

"It's coming up to Christmas and I'm alone in my house with my eight-month-old baby.

"People really need to think about the way they drive."

With the expense of treatment, Ms Smoothy has created a Go Fund Me page titled ''Help Ken and his Family'' to assist with the added costs.