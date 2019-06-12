New playground swings into action

A new playground has opened in the Wongala Community Village, pictured are Gumbaynggirr elder Aunty Jenny Skinner and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

A new playground has opened in the Wongala Community Village, pictured are Gumbaynggirr elder Aunty Jenny Skinner and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh. TREVOR VEALE

FAMILIES in Coffs Harbour's Wongala Estate are celebrating a redeveloped children's community playground.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh this afternoon returned to Wongala Estate to see the new facility in action, after announcing a $206,000 playground pledge from the State Government in February.

At the time, Mr Singh was the Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour and was joined for the announcement by Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro.

"This playground has always been well used by children from the local community and this upgrade ensures they have access to a fun and safe place to play and socialise," Mr Singh said.

"This important project has included the installation of new play equipment, new fencing and a landscaped nature play area.

Gurmesh Singh the then National Party candidate for Coffs Harbour and John Barilaro, Deputy Premier of New South Wales with Nathan Brennan CEO Coffs Harbour & District LALC, and Aunty Jenny Skinner discuss the playground funding in February. TREVOR VEALE

"The new playground complements community activities run nearby such as open days, cinema nights and Christmas parties."

He said the funds were allocated under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program, which supports the building, renovation and fitout of local projects which are of benefit to our community.

Deputy Premier of NSW John Barilaro with Aunty Jenny Skinner at the old Wongala Estate playground in February. TREVOR VEALE

"This is a terrific day for the children of Wongala Estate," Mr Singh said.

"The Liberals and Nationals in government continue to deliver for the people of the Coffs Coast and NSW."