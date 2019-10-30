New play equipment unveiled for kids of all abilities

Paul McAra, President of Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, pushes the new inclusive carousel at Brelsford Park.

CHILDREN with a disability can now ride a new carousel at Brelsford Park with a $56,000 community project being finished.

The new inclusive playground was made possible thanks to the hard work of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour.

Unveiling the carousel today, Director Robert Avery said the club had been delivering improvements to the region’s parks and playgrounds since 1949.

“Over 50 years, we had delivered major improvements to local parks including the Jetty Foreshores, Coffs Harbour Botanical Gardens and the Southern Breakwater Wayne Glenn Walk,” Mr Avery said.

“Community groups approached us last year to look at what accessible play equipment existed across the city.

“We found there was a need for more accessible play equipment, so our club raised funds for the all‐access carousel or merry‐go‐round and we also applied for a Stronger Communities grant and Council grant to make it happen.”

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said he was pleased to see the funding sourced from a $20,000 Stronger Communities Grant spent well.

“This is a great project that will improve the quality of life of children with a disability in our community,” he said.

“Playing is an essential part of childhood and this new equipment will give all children more to do at Brelsford Park.

“Since 2017, the Federal Government has invested $270,000 in social infrastructure projects like this one.”

Round 5 of the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Grants are currently being assessed and grants are expected to be awarded in January 2020.

Other projects being delivered on the Coffs Coast include an upgrade to the Sawtell Meals on Wheels’ kitchen and a footpath from Sawtell to Boronia Street near Bonville Headland.