New Platypus Flat booking system proves popular

SHEER BEAUTY: Platypus Flat camp ground is a beautiful place to get away from it all. Rob Cleary/Seen Australia

THE move to an online booking system has proved very successful with the Platypus Flat camp ground in Nymboida-Binderay National Park.

One of the most beautiful of many holiday playgrounds west of Coffs Harbour, National Parks and Wildlife Service acting area manager Scott Filmer said Christmas holiday bookings are filling rapidly.

"After moving to online bookings in September it helped improve equity for people wanting to experience this popular site,” Mr Filmer said.

"It has been tremendous to see how well the new system has been received and rather than risk driving all the way only to find the camp ground full, people may now see what sites are available and book online.

"The camp ground is already fully booked from December 27 until January 2 and people wanting to camp over the school holiday period are encouraged to jump online.”

As no telephone service is available at the ground it is essential campers book before arriving.

Alternative camping in the Dorrigo Plateau Area includes camp sites in Cathedral Rock, New England, Guy Fawkes River and Chaelundi National Parks.

Contact Dorrigo NPWS office on 6657 2309.