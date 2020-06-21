New photos of royals to mark birthday

The Duke of Cambridge plays on the grass with (R-L) Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark both his birthday and Fathers Day. Picture: Kate Middleton

As Prince William's 38th birthday approaches, he's shared adorable new pictures of his family to celebrate.

It showed him with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who have all been in lockdown with their parents since the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke's birthday tomorrow," the tweet read.

The photos were taken by the Kate, Duchess of Cambridge who often acts as the families photographer.

William's birthday is on June 21, The prince's birthday also coincides with Father's Day in the UK, so it's set to be an extra special day.

Reports have indicated that his birthday this year will have a "tinge of sadness" to it, as he's unable to see his extended family amid coronavirus concerns.

William has been isolating at Amner Hall, Norfolk, with Kate, 38, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, since March.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, has just returned to Clarence House after spending the last few months with Camilla at Balmoral in Scotland.

William also won't be able to see his brother Prince Harry, who is currently weathering the coronavirus storm in Los Angeles, after moving there from Vancouver Island in Canada.

Celebrating a birthday in lockdown isn't new for the royal family - two of William's children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have already had their special day while the country battles coronavirus.

Both of the younger royals were forced to celebrate their birthdays (May 2 and April 23 respectively) under the nationwide lockdown.

On both occasions, their mother Kate released photographs that she had shot personally.

A rare photo of all the family together – for once Kate isn’t taking the picture.

The next royal birthday will be on July 22, when the eldest child of Kate and William, Prince George, turns seven.

Originally published as New photos of royals to mark birthday