New phase for Jetty Foreshores

ANOTHER small step has been taken in the grand vision to revitalise the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.

It's a process that has fallen short in the past, but the new Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh has declared his determination to realise the community's vision for the precinct.

"The State Government is acutely aware of what's happened in the past with this area. We want to make sure there is extensive community consultation throughout the whole process and not just at the beginning,” Mr Singh said.

He was joined by Coffs Harbour City acting mayor Tegan Swan to announce that work will commence on the development of a detailed concept plan and feasibility assessment for the site.

"This is going to be a long term process and that's a good thing. This has fallen over a number of times in the past so to see there is a really clear staged process is really important. To see the plans become more detailed is really important,” Cr Swan said.

The next phase will include further refinement and development of the preliminary concept plan by urban designers, Group GSA, to create the detailed concept plan which will inform a feasibility assessment to test the plan's potential for implementation, including funding and staging.

"This phase will take a few months but the whole project we're measuring in many months or many years but I would love to see in the next two to three years that we see something started here,” Mr Singh said.

The preliminary concept plan was published late last year following extensive community consultation.

Staged height restrictions from two to five storeys will be put in place. Trevor Veale

The plan proposes to maximise and enhance open space east of Jordan Esplanade providing more cycleways and parking, improve public transport links to the precinct and create low-density mixed-use development along the western side of Jordan Esplanade.

Early plans also include a map indicating height limit zones from two to five storeys taking into consideration sight lines from existing dwellings.

Council has already undertaken extensive revitalisation work in the northern section of the precinct.

"We had been holding off on the stages further down to the east of Jordan Esplanade to see what the State Government proposed, so now we can all work together to see what the next stage will look like,” Ms Swan said.

An update will be provided to the community at the conclusion of the Detailed Concept Plan and feasibility assessment.