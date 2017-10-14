New Oztag kids on the block set to do Coffs proud

LOCAL FANCIES: Three Coffs Coast Oztag teams kicked off their Australian Junior National Championships campaign yesterday.

LOCAL FANCIES: Three Coffs Coast Oztag teams kicked off their Australian Junior National Championships campaign yesterday. Trevor Veale

THERE'S 180 teams in Coffs Harbour this weekend for the Australian Oztag Junior Championships but only three of them are representing the Coffs Coast.

Yesterday the 12 years boys, 15 years boys and 17years girls started their respective national championships campaigns against the best junior talentin the country, somedestined to become rugby league stars of the future.

First impressions are the Coffs teams are capable of acquitting themselves well.

It's going to be a hard road towards tomorrow's finals at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium butwhen you consider Coffs Junior Oztag is only inits second year of existence, the fact there arethree teams competing on a national level is quite afeat.

The three teams will playsix games of Oztag over the three days of competition and the almost 50 young locals would love to see plenty of supporters come down and cheer themon.

There's been plenty of sponsorship support for them, with the Big Banana, Savage Conveyors and Mass Nutrition getting behind the talented juniors.

Once the nationals are over, local Oztag eyes will turn towards a new junior summer competition, which starts on Wednesday.

Open to all ages between five and 17, there's a registration day at Geoff King Motors Park tomorrow from 9am.

There's a place for all abilities and skill levels.

For more information on the summer competition phone Janine on 0415296621, email oztagatcoffs@ hotmail.com or check out Coffs Junior Oztag or Coffs Oztag on Facebook.

The Australian Oztag Junior Championships are being played all weekend at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park fields.