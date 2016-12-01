New owners for the 'Toormi'

CHEERS: New owners of Toormina Hotel Martin Short and Sean O'Hara.

THE new owners of the Toormina Hotel have plans to make the recently refurbished venue even better.

Already boasting a new bistro, kitchen and menu, the family owned and operated W. Short Hotel Group plan to make the outdoor beer garden at the 'Toormi' all-weather appropriate as well as adding a new children's playground area.

The W. Short Hotel Group took over the Toormina Hotel because they see it as a local pub with a family friendly atmosphere, great service and a quality food and beverage menu.

The menu features pub classic as well as healthier and lighter options.

The Toormina Hotel features a public bar, casual dining spaces, TAB and VIP Lounge, recreation areas, beer garden and a drive-through bottle shop.

Several community activations run throughout the week including a pool competition, poker and a fishing club to name a few.

Food specials include $12 steaks on Mondays, $12 schnitzels on Tuesdays, $5 burgers on Wednesdays, $12 curry on Thursdays, kids eat free Fridays, surf 'n' turf Saturdays and a $15 Sunday roast with all the trimmings.